Can The Brits Win The Arkle Once Again

Time has proved that expecting Jonbon to win the Supreme Hurdle last year was a huge ask against his stable companion Constitution Hill, but he was second and far from disgraced with hindsight.

He has been switched to fences this year so he won’t be facing his old rival again in a hurry, and arrives here undefeated after wins at Warwick (twice), and Sandown.

He wasn’t at his most impressive last time out, but only Nicky Henderson will know just how ready he was that day, and I get the feeling that may have been a final tune up. Still learning his trade, I am hoping that he will take a big step forward from that experience and prove good enough to hold off Irish challenger El Fabiolo who still has that little bit to prove to me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Jonbon 2.10pm Cheltenham 7/4 most bookmakers