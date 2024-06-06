A Flawless Effort Is Expected At Goodwood

Goodwood put on an unusual all-apprentice card starting at 6.05pm but it is the Novice Stakes over a mile at 6.35pm that catches my eye. Andrew Balding has won two of the four runnings of this race, suggesting Ghaihaban can get involved where it matters, while Min Huna is reported to have improved for her debut sixth and could also be a major player dropped back in trip.

That said, I am hoping for another winner for the Gosden yard with D Flawless, after the daughter of Make Believe hacked up by an easy six lengths at odds on at Chelmsford on the all-weather.

She has already proved the trip is ideal unlike the majority of these, and although she does have to give weight away to all bar the the older Royal Toast, if she can build on her last run she is difficult to oppose.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win D Flawless 6.35pm Goodwood 15/8 most bookmakers