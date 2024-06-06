Kingman Colt Looks An Interesting Newcomer

On a particularly difficult day, it may pay to side with the evening meetings with Aegean Sea an interesting newcomer for the Gosdens ahead of the 8.03pm at Haydock.

An unraced son of Kingman who many expected to be in the hands of Aidan O’Brien in Ireland, he has been sent to Newmarket by owners Michael Tabor and Co, and although I suspect he will learn from the experience, he is reportedly pretty smart.

He is only the second two-year-old sent out by the yard this season which is a concern of sorts, but is bred for the part and may have been found a fairly winnable contest for his racecourse debut.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Aegean Sea 8.03pm Haydock 13/2 William Hill