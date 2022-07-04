A Galaxy Of Stars…

We are heading toward the weekend however slowly and we do have a meeting form Newmarket by the Sea, otherwise knows as Yarmouth this afternoon which is a real positive. Finding a winer who is odds against might prove a little tricky, but if Sea Galaxy improves as hoped she is worth a bet regardless. Trained by the in-form William Haggas, she debuted at Newmarket over the July course mile and came home a respectable third. Although well-beaten at the line, she sees certain t have learned plenty from the experience and looks to have been found a sensible option for her second start.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sea Galaxy 3.10pm Yarmouth 4/5 Bet365