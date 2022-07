Meanwhile, on the all-weather at Lingfield (my local track), I am quite sweet on the chances of So Smart in the 3.00pm. He does come over as a horse who is hard to win with having come home second on his last four starts but Neil Callan is as strong as it gets in the saddle and if he cant persuade the three-year-old to give it his all, I suspect no-one can.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win So Smart 3.00pm Lingfield 5/2 William Hill