A Glass Hafhd Full At Southwell

It’s a tough day to be a punter with Ffos Las failing to muster an eight or more runner field on their entire card, and I feel almost forced to the all-weather today, starting at Southwell when I will having small bet on the Roger Varian trained Ya Hafhd in the novice stakes due off at 5.15pm.

A once raced daughter of Sea The Stars, she caught the eye back in June at Newmarket when a one-paced fourth over a mile and a quarter, but she has had the summer and Autumn off, and returns to the track a bigger and stronger creature.

She does look to have Sir Mark Prescott’s Whatawit to beat and may even be an each way price accordingly, and in receipt of over a stone from the expected favourite, we should get a decent run for our money.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ya Hafhd 5.15pm Southwell 100/30 Bet365