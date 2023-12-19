Nerves Of Steel Needed To Back This One

Waiting until the evening for our second bet and if Danny Tudhope can get a tune out of Riot then the six-year-old could land his hat-trick in the 7.00pm at Chelmsford tonight.

He clearly needs to be produced last minute judged on his last two starts with a short head success in November and a neck success in December, both over this course and distance, but such close calls have only seen him put up 2lb each time which may mean the handicapper is yet to get his measure.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Riot 7.00pm Chelmsford 7/2 Bet365