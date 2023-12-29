A Grand Day Out At Uttoxeter

Let’s Go Joe and West Warhorse both won last time out and that will hopefully see them dominate the betting market, giving us a better price about Donald McCain’s Grand Albert, who gets 7lb from his successful rivals.

Previously in the care of Victoria Considine for a brief point-to-point career that included a win at Oldcastle, he was a sold for £120,000 and was having his first start for new connections when second in a Bangor bumper when only beaten half a length, but he ran well in the circumstances and is expected to be a far better prospect heading over hurdles for the first time.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Grand Albert 1.40pm Uttoxeter 9/2 William Hill