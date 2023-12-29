Could Be A Knight To Celebrate

Sticking with Willie Mullins and there is little question that Sir Gerhard has all the ability in the world – yet his win record of one out of five over fences has seen connections send him back over hurdles this afternoon – where he has won three out of four including the Ballymore at Cheltenham in March 2022.

He did fall over fences at Naas on his return so this may be little more than a confidence booster, but he is rated 145 over hurdles which gives him every chance here regardless, and in case we forget, he was rated as highly as 155 at his peak.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sir Gerhard 2.15pm Punchestown 13/8 Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook