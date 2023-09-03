A Happy Ever After Story At Hamilton

Hamilton put on an evening card but I won’t be hanging around with my bet there running in the opener at 4.40pm. Gladly Ever After will hopefully outclass his rivals under the excellent Hollie Doyle having won on her Chepstow debut before being thrown in at the deep end in the Group Three Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot.

One race since saw her come home a three-length third at Windsor when she led over the six furlongs before weakening late on, but she drops back a furlong this evening, and if she gets a smart start, I can see her making all and coming home alone.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Gladly Ever After 4.40pm Hamilton 3/1 Bet365