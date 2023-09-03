A Winner Adaay Keeps The Bookies Away

One North and one South this Tuesday, starting at Goodwood when I am pretty sweet on the chances of Four Adaay, third in a better race here last time out and racing off the same mark this afternoon.

Already a C&D winner he clearly handles the track (which is never a given here), and although there may be more to come from Cover Up, on the bare form my suggestion has the better chance barring plenty of improvement from the Gosden gelding.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Four Adaay 3.55pm Goodwood 13/2 888sport.com