A Massive Price – But Can He Win?

Who knew I would be tipping a 50/1 chance for the last race on a Wednesday card at Royal Ascot but that is exactly where I stand for the Windsor castle Stakes when I feel Rudi’s Apple is massively overprice.

Trainer Joseph O’Brien has made no secret of how much the son of No Nay Never has improved since his debut third, and he is certainly looking forward to running him.

He was one of the picks at the breeze up sales and is bred to be better than average and although I an only advise betting to small stakes in such a competitive race (seven of them arrive unbeaten), I just cannot resist him each way and will be backing him myself accordingly.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Rudi’s Apple 6.15pm Royal Ascot 50/1 Ladbrokes and Unibet