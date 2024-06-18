American Raider Looks Overpriced

A field of twenty-six lightly raced two-year-old fillies over five furlongs will be some spectacle to watch – but finding the winner may be a very different matter!

Leovanni impressed on debut for Karl Burke and follows the same route as Beautiful Diamond who was third here and a beaten favourite last year.

She can go well but over the minimum trip on fast ground, I will take a chance on Wesley Ward’s America raider Ultima Grace.

She scorched the dirt on her one start to date at Keeneland when winning by close to four lengths, and if she can burst the gates and build up an early lead, she won’t be stopping if the rains stays away and she gets her ground.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ultima Grace 2.30pm Royal Ascot 11/1 Bet365 and William Hill