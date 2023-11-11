A Mighty Fine Pick This Evening

Maidens for two-year-olds are always difficult to call, but Pickwell went into the notebook after his debut third, and if he improves as you would expect, he may be good enough to get off the mark.

Sent off a 66/1 shot over course and distance earlier in the month, it seems fair to suggest nothing much was expected of him on his debut, yet he was only beaten a couple of lengths at the line despite a slow start, and then pulling too hard for his own good. Sent back to the track fairly quickly, that is the only negative I can find about him, and if he gets a clear run in this big field he ought to prove to be the one to beat.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Pickwell 5.30pm Wolverhampton 7/4 all bookmakers