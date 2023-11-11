Fit Or Not Is The Biggest Question?

Off to Wolverhampton for a change this evening where it will be interesting to watch the early markets for clues ahead of the return to action of Lenormand. He was last seen winning at Newmarket by a length and a quarter in August 2022, and his fitness is undoubtedly the biggest question.

The form of his win is working out really well with the runner-up now rated 109 after a second to St Leger winner Continuous in the Group Two Great Voltigeur at York and the third winning a decent handicap at Epsom, and if he is 90% fit then he ought to prove far too good for his opponents now.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lenormand 5.00pm Wolverhampton 5/6 Bet365