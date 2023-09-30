A Place For The Win?

After one of the best weekend’s racing of the year it is what used to be known as “after the Lord Mayor’s show” this Monday with Bath and Hamilton on the turf, Newcastle on the all-weather, and Newton Abbot adding a National Hunt card for our amusement.

I am going to settle for two once raced winners tonight for our bets starting in the 6.30pm at Newcastle when George Boughey sends course and distance winner Placeholder back to the track after a three week break. She raced up with the pace on her debut before being sent clear two out before idling in front (or tiring, who knows for sure), to hold on for a half-length victory. She can only learn from that experience and possibly strip fitter, and if that is the case another win is on the cards.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Placeholder 6.30pm Newcastle 6/4 Bet365