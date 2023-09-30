Karma for Her Opponents

Personally, I was quite taken by the debut victory of Karmology when the daughter of Golden Horn ran on strongly to win by a length, going away late over the mile at Ripon.

I don’t think we will see her at her very best until tried over a mile and a quarter or further, but if she gets a decent pace to aim at as seems likely here, she can finish over the top of all of these before moving up in class in the hunt for some black type before she is eventually retired to the breeding paddocks.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Karmology 8.00pm Newcastle 11/8 all bookmakers