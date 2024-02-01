A Present From The Bookmakers?

Starting off over fences at Southwell this afternoon and the hat-trick seeking My Gift To You may score once more and live up to his name in the 1.55pm. His racing style sees him held up out the back before being brought with a winning run, and although he got a little outpaced last time out over course and distance over the smaller obstacles, he had close to three lengths to spare at the line. Equally adept over the fences he faces here as he is over hurdles, with a two from two record, he will need a career best off this mark but is difficult to handicap thanks to his narrow victories, and may have one more in victory him that this level before being forced into better contests.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win My Gift To You 1.55pm Southwell 5/2 William Hill