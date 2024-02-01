Lightly Raced And Promising

True Promise looked a horse with the best still to come first time out here over six furlongs when easy to back at odds of 8/1, yet he still battled on to force a dead-heat with Buzz Boy with the rest beaten off by a decent margin.

With improvement for the experience pretty much assured and an added furlong seemingly in his favour after running on strongly, Kevin Ryan’s son of Washington DC looks as good a bet as any while the stable remain in good sorts.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win True Promise 4.40pm Newcastle 100/30 Bet365