Nigiri heads the early betting for the mile handicap at 6.15pm but I prefer second favourite Raimunda who is also on an upward curve.

She surprised a few at odds of 12/1 to win by three lengths on heavy ground over course and distance last month, and with similar conditions expected today, she looks to have plenty in her favour.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Raimunda 6.15pm Haydock 7/2 William Hill