Off to Haydock this afternoon/evening for my other suggestions, and I quite like the chances of Nellie Leylax who has to carry top weight in the nursery at 5.45pm.

His two wins have been on the soft ground he faces here, the latest by over three lengths at Doncaster, and dropped into a Class Four this afternoon there will be some long faces if he fails to follow up.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Nellie Leylax 5.45pm Haydock 9/4 VBet