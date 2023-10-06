A Right Bobby Dazzler

Just the two meetings and both are over the jumps this afternoon, so at this time of year I suggest you keep your bets to your minimum levels. I have heard that a wind operation has been the making of Delgany Bobby Blue for the Skeltons, a bumper second at Chepstow in February, but hammered at the same track next time out.

Just the two meetings and both are over the jumps this afternoon, so at this time of year I suggest you keep your bets to your minimum levels. I have heard that a wind operation has been the making of Delgany Bobby Blue for the Skeltons, a bumper second at Chepstow in February, but hammered at the same track next time out.

I am told he is lot better than that and he has schooled well over hurdles at home, though common sense suggests a small each way bet may be the way forward.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Delgany Bobby Blue 2.15pm Uttoxeter 4/1 most bookmakers

