A Right Bobby Dazzler

Just the two meetings and both are over the jumps this afternoon, so at this time of year I suggest you keep your bets to your minimum levels. I have heard that a wind operation has been the making of Delgany Bobby Blue for the Skeltons, a bumper second at Chepstow in February, but hammered at the same track next time out.

I am told he is lot better than that and he has schooled well over hurdles at home, though common sense suggests a small each way bet may be the way forward.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Delgany Bobby Blue 2.15pm Uttoxeter 4/1 most bookmakers