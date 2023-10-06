An Easy Winner?

Trainer Olly Murphy has his string in good form already this season and big things are expected from point-to-point winner Itsnoteasy who strolled home last time out at Bartlemy in Ireland before being sold for £100,000.

He is another said to have schooled well enough ahead of his first start over hurdles, and although his long term future way well lay over the larger obstacles, he can win a race or two before being sent over fences.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Itsnoteasy 3.15pm Uttoxeter 5/4 Bet365