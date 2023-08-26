A Rod For The Bookie’s Back

We have to assume that cheekpieces will work the second time before we back Rodborough in the 3.10pm at Southwell, but if they do, she should put in a bold showing.

Quickly away last time out over course and distance, she pulled clear of an admittedly mediocre field to score by close to three lengths last week, and get in here carrying a 5lb penalty, which leaves her 1b well in compared to her future mark. They may not have got to the bottom of the daughter of Mayson just yet, and if that is the case she looks a pretty decent bet.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Rodborough 3.10pm Southwell 100/30 Bet365