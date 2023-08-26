Easterby Horse Rings A Bell

A bit of a risky one to start the day when I will be having a small each way bet on Tim Easterby’s Ring of Beara who travels south from Yorkshire to take in the 3.40pm at Epsom, a handicap over a mile and a half.

One glance at his form may make you think I have lost my marbles, but it’s the new trip that brings him into contention. Eight races on the Flat have seen a solitary success at Ffos Las back in 2021 as a two-year-old, but his form over hurdles catches the eye.

A two length second in a Class Two at Newcastle in November stands out, though he has placed twice more at Wetherby and Doncaster, and could be crying out for more of a stamina test with no hurdles in his way. Last of 11 on heavy ground over ten furlongs on his only start on the Flat this year, we can ignore that with the heavy ground all against him, and off a generous 5lb lower today, they would not be wasting the diesel money if they didn’t think he could do a lot better.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ring Of Beara 3.40pm Epsom 18/1 William Hill