A Rose Between Two Thorns

The racing is pretty poor today to be honest, but we soldier on regardless with a one for us all at Ayr this afternoon, where the going is heavy, soft in places – as I write. The 2.45pm only has four runners (embarrasing really) but at the latest prices, I have to be pretty keen on Irish raider Ailie Rose.

She kept on well in a Listed handicap on similar ground at Navan when last seen in early December, suggesting she will have little or no issues with the conditions she will be facing here. Barbados Bucks is an obvious danger but her to give a pound and a year (as a nine-year-old) and that may swing the balance in my suggestion’s favour.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ailie Rose 2.45pm Ayr 11/4 Bet365 and William Hill