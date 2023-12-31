Ya Know What I Mean

Off to Fakenham in the hope that they survive, and if they do then surely David Pipe’s Ya Know Yaseff has a solid chance in the handicap chase at 1.30pm?

The seven-year-old has won two of her nine starts over fences and placed on two other occasions with her latest start a good second at Wincanton when up against her male rivals, and returning to a mares only contest this afternoon off just 1lb higher, she has to be worthy of a small bet if nothing else.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ya Know Yaseff 1.30pm Fakenham 11/4 Bet365