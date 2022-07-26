A Royal Winner

For those with long memories, Royal Scotsman was my each way banker at Royal Ascot, and he landed the odds for me when third in the Coventry Stakes, and I will not be abandoning him here either.

The form of that race looks rock solid, and this does not look the strongest Richmond Stakes by any means, with Listed winner Chateau and unknown quantities Marshman and Al Karrar seemingly the likeliest to chase the selection home.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Royal Scotsman 2.25pm Goodwood 7/4 Boylesports