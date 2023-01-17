A Special Bet At Plumpton

With Newbury already abandoned we rely on Plumpton to survive the cold snap if we want a punt over the jumps, and that leads me to the chances of Special Acceptance who is a risky option returning from a long break, but has the form in the book to take the 3.00pm IF he is fit enough to do himself justice.

Paul Webber is as shrewd a trainer as there is so he will know if the horse is ready for a run after close to two years off the track, and if we ignore his last run when a poor third of three here, his earlier form gives him a solid chance. Despite bring a ten-year-old he is the joint youngest in this veteran’s contest, and has won over course and distance off this mark in December 2020 and placed off up to 6lb higher, and with the booking of Sam Twiston-Davies catching the eye, he could surprise a few this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Special Acceptance 3.00pm Plumpton 18/1 Bet365 and William Hill