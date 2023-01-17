Stylish Option At Wolves This Afternoon

With the current cold spell it makes good sense to have at least one selection on the all-weather who theoretically have a better chance of going ahead, and that means either Wolverhampton or Southwell today.

The excellent Mick Appleby has his string in great form, and it seems safe to assume that Fast Style will take a step forward after his first run for the yard when getting up late on at Newcastle over half a furlong shorter, and on his first start since July last year over hurdles. He has only been out up a pretty generous 2lb for that half length success, and if he builds on that then top-weight may not stop him following up this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Fast Style 3.15pm Wolverhampton 3/1 William Hill