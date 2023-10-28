A Sporting Chance At Huntingdon

A shortage of meetings to work with this Monday thanks to the recent rain, but I have one I like at Huntingdon,, and that meeting does not appear to be under any threat at present. Sporting Ace has been frustrating to follow over hurdles with one win from nine starts in total – as well as six second places.

He switches to fences for the first time this afternoon but is related to the likes of Our Vic suggesting he could be up to the task and possibly even find plenty of improvement for the larger obstacles.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Sporting Ace 2.25pm Huntingdon 4/1 Bet365