Mission Completed On The All-Weather

Over to Newcastle for my second suggestion when I cannot oppose Completed in the novice stakes at 4.50pm. A once raced daughter of Night Of Thunder, she went into every notebook after coming home second at Southwell, less than a length off the winner over this trip and despite losing ground at the start.

Sent off a 10/1 chance, the implications of her odds are that there is improvement to come, and if that is the case she can score here, with Viridian perhaps her biggest danger from the William Haggas stable.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Completed 4.50pm Newcastle 15/8 Bet365