A Star Is Born

I have always found bumpers useful gauges for a horse’s long-term potential when they face up to hurdles and the 3.30pm this afternoon is no exception.

With point-to-point winner Sleeping Satellite expected to be better over further than this sooner rather than later and the jury out on the long absent market Rasen second Kankin it may be sensible to side with the Warren Greatrex trained Tipperary Star, with the stable in among the winners.

Dylan Kitts rode the son of Getaway in to third on his debut at Aintree when he was only beaten a length, and with improvement pretty much assured, he may get off the mark here. His jockey looks a useful recruit and is certainly value for his 10lb claim, and he may well be the best bet on a particularly tricky day.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Tipperary Star 3.30pm Catterick 7/4 most bookmakers