Looking For A Four-Timer At Catterick – And Why Not?

The two meetings on the all-weather today have a total of 18 races between them but nothing really stands out to me and I will settle for Catterick over the jumps – it is November after all.

It seems fair to say that Micky Hammond’s Not What It Seems gets on particularly well with conditional jockey Emma Smith-Chaston having won three in a row under the 5lb claimer, the latest when battling back to get up and win by a head over this trip at Wetherby.

That was his first start since may suggesting he may have a bit of improvement to come, and if that equates to more than the 3lb extra he has been given by the dreaded handicapper, he could go in again with a front-running performance very much on the cards.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Not What It Seems 2.00pm Catterick 6/1 Betfair