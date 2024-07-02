Featured Horse Racing Sport

A Stroll In The Park At Brighton

July 2, 2024
Sean Trivass

Not the best day’s racing we will ever witness, but there is every chance that Scott Dixon’s Shaw Park can land his hat-trick in the 2.55pm at Brighton.

Carrying a 5lb penalty of his latest success when winning by a length and a half here over seven furlongs, the added yardage here seems unlikely to stop his winning run.

He will need a career best off top-weight but he drops from a class Four to this Class Six handicap and it would be a surprise to me were he not up to the task.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Shaw Park 2.55pm Brighton Evens most bookmakers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *