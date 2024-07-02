A Stroll In The Park At Brighton

Not the best day’s racing we will ever witness, but there is every chance that Scott Dixon’s Shaw Park can land his hat-trick in the 2.55pm at Brighton.

Carrying a 5lb penalty of his latest success when winning by a length and a half here over seven furlongs, the added yardage here seems unlikely to stop his winning run.

He will need a career best off top-weight but he drops from a class Four to this Class Six handicap and it would be a surprise to me were he not up to the task.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Shaw Park 2.55pm Brighton Evens most bookmakers