Newmarket Newcomer Is One To Watch

Best Adventure can be expected to find significant improvement after his debut forth and he can go well in the 7.30pm at Lingfield tonight, but if Sir Michael Stoute’s newcomer Archivist lives up to his breeding then he may make a winning debut.

A son of Dubawi out of a winning Galileo mare, she was bought back in by Cheveley Park Stud for 600,000 guineas as a yearling, and will need to go some to justify that price tag.

Sir Michael has a 50% strike rate form his two juveniles who have raced so far, and if the market speaks in his favour, I am hoping he can make a winning start to his career.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Archivist 7.30pm Lingfield 9/2 Bet365