A Tenner Bet For Me This Wednesday

The 3.22pm at Thirsk this afternoon may only be a Class Five but is has attracted a surprisingly decent field with the three previous winners the ones that interest me the most. Bobby Bennu won by seven lengths after making all in a better race at Chester on his second start and may well head the market, while Germanic also made all when scoring by 11 lengths at Newcastle last month making for an interesting tactical battle.

If either were the only front runner in this contest I would look no further for the winner, but there is every chance they will go off too fast too early in a battle for the lead, leaving the race open for a closer to pounce late on.

If I am reading the race correctly (not guaranteed) then it could be nicely set up for Harry Charlton’s Ten Pounds to mow them all down late on. He also won on his second outing when hitting the front two out at Newcastle for an easy success and if he is ridden from off the pace, he could well follow up.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ten Pounds 3.22pm Thirsk 5/2 Bet365 and William Hill