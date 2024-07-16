Each Way On The Unpronounceable

Thirsk look the course to focus on this Wednesday and I am hopeful that Karl Burke can reward his supporters with a winner when Neytiri Te Tskaha returns to the track in the six-furlong novice at 1.52pm.

The daughter of Cotai Glory caught the eye when fourth on her debut despite being badly hampered four furlongs out, effectively ending any chances she may have had.

The added furlong here ought to see plenty of improvement while she seems certain to have learned plenty from her troublesome introduction, though in a tricky looking line-up, each way may be the way to go.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Neytiri Te Tskaha 1.52pm Thirsk 4/1 bet365