A Walk In The Park For bin Suroor’s Charge?

Southwell are my second port of call this Wednesday when I am going to take a risk on the long-absent Global Walk, who makes his handicap debut in the 4.38pm over seven furlongs.

A lightly raced five-year-old who has clearly had his issues, he was last seen getting off the mark with ease at Newcastle – in October last year. Whatever you think about the Godolphin operation, they are a slick business machine and I am inclined to think they would not have kept the son of Society Rock in training if they didn’t feel he had plenty of talent, and if that is the case, this is not a massive ask.

Their facilities in Newmarket mean they can get him as tuned up as anyone can without a race, and the fact that they have chosen this contest for his return suggests he is ready to do himself justice.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Global Walk 4.38pm Southwell 11/8 all bookmakers