Southern Raider Could Go Well At Hexham

There is plenty of competitive racing on this afternoon starting at Hexham where they put on a card that includes races with double figure fields, which may mean we can find ourselves a spot of value.

Jamie Snowden sends two horses north and although I quite like the look of Milldam in the 1.53pm, my main bet today will be on You Wear It Well in the 1.23pm, the first division of the two mile novice hurdle.

A bumper winner at the second attempt at Catterick in February, he made his hurdling debut at Worcester last month when making most of the running for a seven-length success despite showing signs of inexperience, quickening up nicely when asked to beat the favourite, and if he has learned anything from that outing. he ought to follow up this afternoon to pay for the diesel home.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pt Win You Wear it Well 1.23pm Hexham 1/2 most bookmakers