A Walk In The Park

Harry Fry is possibly a trainer who doesn’t quite get the media attention he deserves, but he has a highly promising sort on his hands in the shape of the once raced Gidleigh Park, a son of top sire Walk In The Park who won by six lengths in a Chepstow bumper on his one start in March.

He makes his hurdling debut this afternoon at Exeter in the 1.15pm and is certainly bred to be better over obstacles, and after reports of some encouraging schooling, he can hopefully keep his unbeaten record here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Gidleigh Park 1.15pm Exeter 8/13 Bet365