Luck Be A Lady

It would not surprise me one bit if Harry Fry has a really good day at Exeter with plenty of his runners seemingly in with chances, but Lady Adare may still prove to be the best of them.

She has only had the two starts over fences, winning at Worcester and she was not disgraced when second to Knappers Hill at Wincanton in a decent race, and she ought to find this company more to her liking.

Dropped back in trip, she likes to race up near the pace and may even have to make her own running over this distance, but she seems to have the speed needed and it will take a good one to lower her colours this afternoon barring mishaps.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lady Adare 3.00pm Exeter 9/4 Bet365, William Hill, and 888Sport.com