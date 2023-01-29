A Williams In Wales Could Give Us A Winner

I was told from a very early age to keep an eye on any horse winning more than one bumper as defying a winners’ penalty is a big ask for any horse, but I am still hoping that Alcedo can win the 4.35pm at Ffos Las and earn an immediate place in my tracker.

Trained by Venetia Williams and to be ridden by Charlie Deutsch, the five-year-old son of Vadamos changed hands for £42,000 as a yearlong back in 2019, and connections appear to have been very patient up to now.

He finally got to the track in late December when he ran away with a Hereford bumper, leading three out before being pushed clear before being eased down to score by four lengths, hard held. He pulled way too hard that day which makes the win all the more impressive, and if he learns to settle with that run under his belt, he should get involved in the finish again this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Alcedo 4.35pm Ffos Las 13/8 Bet365