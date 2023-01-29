Ferguson Maiden Worth Roaring Home

Who would have thought the 5.30pm from Southwell would be my race of the day, but with a sizeable field of 13 runners to work with, three of them a winner last time out, it has the makings of a competitive event and one I am looking forward to. Regal Empire, Irish Flame, and Imperial Ace are the recent winners and warrant plenty of respect, but they have to give weight away thanks to race conditions, and that may let in Roaring Legend at a bigger price.

Trained by James Ferguson, the son of Roaring Lion set connections back 110,000Euyros as a yearling, but he didn’t make his debut until December when he was an easy to back 9/1 chance, suggesting he would improve considerably from the experience.

Pushed along from the three furlong pole he ran on strongly to come home a length and a half second to the odds-on favourite, and looked as if he would be better over further sooner rather than later, but they stick to the mile this evening and if he can keep closer tabs early on, he may well run on through tiring horses late on with a clear run in this field.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Roaring Legend 5.30pm Southwell 13/8 Bet365