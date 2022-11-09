A Winner At Cheltenham Would Be Andy

I am going to focus on the Cheltenham meeting this afternoon and why not, it is the home of National Hunt racing after all, and you rarely see a bad horse sent there thanks to the competitive nature of almost every contest (ground permitting).

Unlike many punters I don’t mind a veteran’s chase – after all, we have all the form over many years to work with regarding trip, going, track, and everything else we may need (famous last words). In this case we are talking a fraction over two and a half miles over fences for the 2.55pm and a quick look at the stats soon tells me that Ballyandy and Magic Dancer are the only course winners, though those victories were in bumpers and hurdles so that tells us very little.

All of them have won over the distance, but only Elegant Escape, Ballyandy, and Kauto Riko have won off their current marks or higher over fences, which points me in their direction. Elegant Escape has field to finish in three of his last five starts which sets alarm bells ringing, while Kauto Riko unseated at Carlisle and hasn’t won since February 2020.

That leaves me with Ballyandy, who had a pipe-opener when third at Perth in late September, and had the speed to win bumpers and over hurdles at two miles, and that may give him the edge this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ballyandy 2.55pm Cheltenham 3/1 Bet365, Bet Victor, and Boylesports