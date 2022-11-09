Hermes Could Deliver At Cheltenham

Just the seven runners for the Grade Two Hyde Novices’ Hurdle but a real who’s who of the training ranks with most of the top yards represented. Hermes Allen looks likely to go off at a short price for the bang in-form Paul Nicholls stable after he hacked up on his first start under rules to win by 27 lengths at Stratford, making all and coming home unchallenged.

He cost connections a ridiculous £350,000 after winning his point-to-point at Kirkistown in November 2021 and earned £4,085 before deductions over hurdles, so he only needs to win another 84 similar races to pay that back – and that doesn’t even include training fees.

If he does live up to his price tag then he ought to win this before going on to bigger and better things, though do keep an eye on the currently unbeaten Weveallbeencaught who is held in high-regard at the Nigel Twiston-Davies yard.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hermes Allen 3.30pm Cheltenham 7/2 most bookmakers