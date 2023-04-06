A Winner At Musselburgh Could Be Very Pleasant

Four of the last five winners have carried nine stone or more, suggesting the fancied bottom weights may be up against it here, and if that is the case, then Pleasant Man comes into calculations.

Placed on his last four starts over hurdles, he is a rare runner on the Flat for trainer Paul Nicholls but won a similar race at York off just 2lb lower when trained by Roger Charlton in September 2021, and clearly has plenty of ability. He will be fitter than most after a second at Hereford in February and with Kevin Stott booked to ride, looks to have a pretty decent chance this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Pleasant Man 3.35pm Musselburgh 11/1 most bookmakers