Autumn In The Spring

Gweedore won this last season and is back for more but he is rated 7lb higher in 2023 though to be fair, jockey Billy Loughnane is the man of the moment, and claims 5lb of that back today, though the five stall is not likely to give him any advantage.

Autumn Festival won five on the bounce at the end of last season, three of those under Danny Tudhope and the last of them over this course and distance, and if David O’Meara has him fully wound up he may have even more to come.

Only a four-year-old, he doesn’t mind a softer surface which is a positive, and he only has 3lb more than his last success, and if he can get to the lead bright and early, he may lead them all a merry dance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Autumn Festival 2.25pm Musselburgh 11/2 Paddy Power and Betfair