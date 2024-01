A real last minute substitute here with Ludlow called off and the need for a second emergency suggestion on the all-weather.

Newcomer Divine Beath has been the subject of some serious early support that see the son of Harry Angel heading the market for the 2.30pm at Chelmsford and with the World and his wife apparently knowing that he is a bit above average he will do for me – albeit to small stakes on a trappy day.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Divine Breath 2.30pm Chelmsford 13/8 Bet365