New Trainer May Spark The Needed Improvement

I can’t pretend anything exactly leaps off the page at me on the all-weather, and with Chelmsford a “last-minute” card where not one of the horses can have been aimed at a particular contest, Southwell it is!

I am always on the hunt for a bit of value if it is available, and I am hoping that no-one else has spotted the chances of top-weight Valsad ahead of the 6.30pm, and we can get an each way price. His record here reads one run one win when successful in a Class Two last September, and he only has an added 3lb from the handicapper despite taking a small drop in class. He is having his first start for Jamie Osborne having left the Charltons, but his trainer is a pretty astute handler and will hopefully have him tuned up and purring for his new owners.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Valsad 6.30pm Southwell 15/2 BetMGM and Bet UK